WINNIPEG -- Brandon City Hall is reopening to the public as the city starts to re-establish public access to civic facilities.

The city said there are multiple safety protocols in place to make sure staff and customers are safe, including:

• People can only enter City Hall through the north door on Louise Avenue and everyone must exit at the southwest doors along 9th Street;

• A Public Access Coordinator will be at the entrance to monitor public needs;

• It is mandatory for people to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before going to service counters;

• There are arrows and safe physical distancing markers in place and only 33 people are allowed in the foyer at a time;

• All service counters have Plexiglas shields;

• Commonly touched surfaces are being cleaned more often; and

• There will be a health check for any visitor that is proceeding past the front counter through a verbal questionnaire.

The City of Brandon Emergency Response Control Group said it understands the importance of in-person services for residents.

Services on the main floor, such as finance/purchasing, economic development, information management/privacy, and licensing/bylaw compliance are all available for walk-in customers. Second-floor services, including human resources, legislative services, and executive offices of the mayor and city manager, are available by appointment only.

The emergency response control group is reminding everyone if they are feeling unwell or showing any COVID-19 symptoms, that they should not go to City Hall and should contact Health Links for advice.

A timeline for the reopening of other civic facilities will be announced in the coming days.

Information on the City of Brandon's COVID-19 response can be found on the city's website.