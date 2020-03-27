Province announces first death in Manitoba from COVID-19
CTV News Winnipeg Published Friday, March 27, 2020 7:36AM CST Last Updated Friday, March 27, 2020 10:10AM CST
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials have confirmed the first death from COVID-19 in the province.
The death was announced at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building Friday morning.
According to Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s public health officer, the patient was in intensive care earlier this week.
Three new cases have also been announced, bringing the province’s total to 39.
This is a developing story, more details to come.
