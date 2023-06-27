Brandon police chasing moose on the loose in the city

Brandon police and animal control are chasing a moose on the loose, taking a jaunt through the city.

Police put out a notice to Brandon residents on Twitter, saying by-law enforcement officers are trying to corral a moose and guide it away from the west end area of the city.

"We have a moose that has wandered into the city, and it is a little bit lost," Sgt. Kirby Sararas, a public information officer with the Brandon Police Service, told CTV News.

"We are trying to guide it out of the city safely, and in order to do that we really need people to stay away from the moose."

Police are asking residents to stay away if they do see the moose, so as not to spook it. She said due to the high level of pedestrian traffic, police are concerned for both the animal's safety and the pedestrians' safety.

Sararas said something like this usually happens about once a year in the city.

"This is very common in Brandon," she said. "We are a smaller city, so it is very accessible for all kinds of wild animals to come right into the city."

