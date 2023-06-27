Brandon police chasing moose on the loose in the city
Brandon police and animal control are chasing a moose on the loose, taking a jaunt through the city.
Police put out a notice to Brandon residents on Twitter, saying by-law enforcement officers are trying to corral a moose and guide it away from the west end area of the city.
"We have a moose that has wandered into the city, and it is a little bit lost," Sgt. Kirby Sararas, a public information officer with the Brandon Police Service, told CTV News.
"We are trying to guide it out of the city safely, and in order to do that we really need people to stay away from the moose."
Police are asking residents to stay away if they do see the moose, so as not to spook it. She said due to the high level of pedestrian traffic, police are concerned for both the animal's safety and the pedestrians' safety.
Sararas said something like this usually happens about once a year in the city.
"This is very common in Brandon," she said. "We are a smaller city, so it is very accessible for all kinds of wild animals to come right into the city."
CTV News will update this story.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds announce new digital nomad strategy for foreign workers
Canada's minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship has introduced a digital talent attraction strategy that includes a digital nomad program, allowing more foreigners to work and live in Canada.
Canada inflation: Here's what will cost you more at the grocery store
A slight overall reduction in the rate of inflation did not impact grocery prices in Canada, a new report from Statistics Canada shows. Here's which foods are still costing Canadians the most.
'Disappointing': McDavid no fan of NHL's move on themed jerseys after Pride refusals
Connor McDavid isn't a fan of the NHL's new policy on themed warm-up jerseys after the league decided last week teams won't wear special pre-game threads next season.
Health Canada recalls series of car seats manufactured in China, sold on Temu.com
Health Canada has issued recall notices for several children's car seats manufactured in China and sold online that it says have not been certified to meet Transport Canada safety regulations.
'I heard screaming': Teen helps save child from coyote attack in Winnipeg
A Winnipeg teenager’s brave actions are being applauded after he helped save a child from a coyote attack.
Canada's inflation rate falls to 3.4 per cent last month, lowest rate since June 2021
Statistics Canada says the country's inflation rate fell to 3.4 per cent in May -- the lowest it's been since June 2021.
5 teens were killed in a car that swerved off a road and sank in a Florida pond
Five teenagers were killed when their car ran off a curving street and landed in a southwest Florida retention pond where it went underwater, authorities said.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau throwing stones on climate change from a glass house
In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks a good game when it comes to climate change, but his government has consistently failed to achieve the results Canada has promised.
Jeffrey Epstein suicide blamed on jail guard negligence and misconduct: watchdog
Jeffrey Epstein, despite his high profile and a jail suicide attempt two weeks earlier, was left alone in his cell with a surplus of bed linens. Nearly all the surveillance cameras on his unit didn't record. One worker was on duty for 24 hours straight.
Regina
-
Lightning strike sparks Sask. oil tank fire
Fire crews from Stoughton, Sask. responded to an oil battery fire on Monday after a lightning strike ignited a blaze.
-
Sask. man accused of running over woman twice in Regina appears in court
A 54-year-old Regina man accused of stabbing a woman and running her over twice with a vehicle, made his first appearance before a judge Monday.
-
How to help prevent wildfires in Sask. this long weekend
With the Canada Day long weekend approaching, many people will be out camping and sitting around a fire.
Saskatoon
-
'She's scared': Sask. foster mom begs for stability for 7-year-old girl bounced between homes
A Saskatoon foster mom is questioning why a little girl was removed from her care and put in a group home.
-
This massive piece of street art that's appeared in Tokyo and Paris is now in Saskatoon
Saskatoon is joining cities across the globe by hosting a unique art installation and the very large work of art will be bouncing from neighbourhood to neighbourhood this week.
-
Saskatoon police seek 2 suspects in homicide investigation
Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help in finding two women suspected in an ongoing homicide investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
Nearly 300K hectares burned in Ontario wildfires, extremely poor air quality continues
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Tuesday, June 27.
-
Vehicle fire closes southbound lanes of Hwy. 69 near Sudbury
Highway 69 is closed in southbound directions Tuesday afternoon as emergency responders deal with a commercial vehicle fire.
-
Collision with moose leaves two people seriously injured near Sudbury
A vehicle and a moose collided just north of Sudbury on Monday night, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
'Disappointing': McDavid no fan of NHL's move on themed jerseys after Pride refusals
Connor McDavid isn't a fan of the NHL's new policy on themed warmup jerseys.
-
Alberta doctors call for investigation, apology over decision about Hinshaw
More than 100 Alberta doctors have signed an open letter to express concern about a decision to revoke a job offer to the province's former chief medical officer of health.
-
Canada inflation: Here's what will cost you more at the grocery store
A slight overall reduction in the rate of inflation did not impact grocery prices in Canada, a new report from Statistics Canada shows. Here's which foods are still costing Canadians the most.
Toronto
-
Olivia Chow will be Toronto’s next mayor. Here's what she promised
Here's what Toronto mayoral elect Olivia Chow promised to do during the election campaign:
-
Olivia Chow elected mayor of Toronto
Olivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto ending almost 13 years of right-leaning rule at Toronto City Hall and becoming the first woman and the first visible minority person to lead the city since amalgamation.
-
Toronto weather: Significant rainfall anticipated across the GTA Tuesday
Environment Canada is warning the public about heavy rainfall across the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Hiker hurt in fall at Banff National Park's Peyto Lake
A woman is in hospital in Calgary after she was hurt in a fall near Peyto Lake in Banff National Park.
-
Alberta marks deadliest month for overdose deaths in April
More people died in Alberta of a toxic drug overdose in April than in any single month on record, according to the most recent government data.
-
Cougar sighting in Lethbridge cemetery causes concern
Lethbridge police say they are working with Alberta Fish and Wildlife following reports of a cougar in a local cemetery.
Montreal
-
NASA says smoke from Quebec fires covering parts of southwestern Europe
NASA is reporting that smoke from wildfires in northern Quebec has reached Europe. The American space agency says satellite imagery from Monday showed smoke extending across the North Atlantic Ocean to the Iberian Peninsula, France and other parts of western Europe.
-
Dragons' Den investor Vincent Guzzo arrested for criminal harassment
Businessman and TV personality Vincent Guzzo, 54, is facing charges of criminal harassment and breach of conditions after he was arrested in Laval on June 23, 2023.
-
Rising cost of living caused record number of abandoned pets this year: Montreal SPCA
The Montreal SPCA says it's dealing with an unprecedented number of abandoned animals this year due to the rising cost of living. The shelter reportedly received 20 per cent more animals in the first six months of 2023 compared to the same period the year before.
Ottawa
-
Two men in life-threatening condition after being hit by lightning on golf course
Two men are in life-threatening condition after being hit by lightning on a golf course in Kanata on Monday.
-
Lansdowne 2.0 met with construction questions
The future of Lansdowne Park is being debated as community members pose questions about whether the design plans, which include the addition of skyscrapers, more retail space and a new arena, is worth the potential loss of valuable green space.
-
Open air fire ban lifted in Ottawa
Ottawa Fire Services says an open air fire ban for the city has been lifted.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick's Higgs drops dissenters in cabinet shuffle amid party unrest
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has bounced two ministers from cabinet and added some new faces as he confronts turmoil within his Progressive Conservative caucus.
-
Carbon tax countdown: reprieve unlikely for big jump at the pumps
It seems unlikely Nova Scotians will be getting a last-minute reprieve from the federal carbon tax, set to take effect on Saturday
-
N.S. to pay for practical nursing education for 25 continuing care assistants in long-term care
Nova Scotia says it will offer free practical nursing education to some continuing care assistants working in long-term care.
Kitchener
-
Green light given for development on former Schneiders meat plant in Kitchener
There's plenty of optimism surrounding the site of the former Schneiders meat plant in Kitchener.
-
Ontario government to provide free training for future truck drivers
Doug ford appeared in Ayr on Tuesday to announce a $1.3 million investment in the trucking industry, hoping to help underrepresented job seekers.
-
Guelph encampment residents allowed to stay under Hanlon Expressway for another week
It appears residents of a homeless encampment in Guelph, Ont. have been given a bit more time to vacate the area under the Hanlon Expressway as an eviction from the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has been extended.
Vancouver
-
3 people charged in connection to December robbery in Surrey
Three people have been arrested and charged in connection to a robbery in Surrey six months ago.
-
With summer in full swing, Vancouver doctor warns of drowning risks
With the warm weather returning this week, many people in the Lower Mainland are planning to flock to beaches and cool off by the water.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Parents of Vancouver woman denied medically-assisted death at St. Paul's Hospital speak out
As they mourn their daughter, Sam O'Neill's parents are speaking out about the religious exemption for MAID at publicly-funded Providence Health Care hospitals that they think the provincial government should eliminate.
Vancouver Island
-
Airline announces new non-stop flights between Victoria and Toronto
Porter Airlines is adding Victoria to its route network starting this summer, with direct flights between Toronto Pearson International Airport and Victoria International Airport.
-
Vancouver Island businesses begin to bounce back after Hwy. 4 wildfire closure
Businesses in the Alberni Valley and farther west are beginning their financial recoveries, as the key highway into their communities partially reopens.
-
New Nanaimo-Vancouver passenger ferries arrive on Vancouver Island
The new passenger ferry link between Nanaimo and downtown Vancouver is one step closer to setting sail. The Hullo foot-passenger vessels arrived from Vietnam on a transport ship over the weekend.