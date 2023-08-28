Brandon police investigating homicide

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man Brandon police discovered lying on the street died in hospital.

Police say they came across the man in the 900 block of Pacific Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

At about the same time, a 911 call was received reporting a stabbing the area.

Police say the 46-year-old man they discovered had injuries consistent with a stabbing.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he later died.

A homicide investigation has been launched.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brandon Police Service at 204-729-2345 or fill out a form on the service’s website.