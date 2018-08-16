

CTV Winnipeg





The Brandon Police Service is warning residents of a ‘telephone scam’ involving fake Canada Revenue Agency representatives who claim an arrest warrant has been issued.

Officers said over the last few days they’ve been contacted several times about people receiving phone calls from a CRA imposter who says there is a warrant out for the person’s arrest over unpaid taxes. Police note that in some cases the fake representative is able to provide personal information, usually found on social media, to make the call seem legitimate. The caller then asks for payment, either with a credit card or an iTunes card.

Police remind residents the CRA will never ask for payment over the phone and that people can use privacy settings on social media to limit the amount of personal information that is accessible.

If anyone receives a call like this, they are advised to not give out any personal information. If it’s unclear whether the call is legitimate, police said hang up and call the CRA.