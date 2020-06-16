WINNIPEG -- Brandon Fire and Emergency Services announced on Monday that it has reopened some of its emergency facilities to the public.

According to a news release from the City of Brandon, Brandon Fire Hall No. 1, located on 19th Street North, as well as Brandon Fire Hall No. 2, located on 13th Street, are now open.

Anyone who goes to either of these facilities will have to sanitize their hands, and follow the signage, floor markers and Plexiglas barriers that have been installed.

The city noted that crews are not offering tours of the facilities or car seat inspections at this time.

The Provincial E-9-1-1 Dispatch centre, operated from Fire Hall No. 1, will still be staffed 24/7 in order to provide emergency call-taking services for those outside of Winnipeg.

More information on how to access City of Brandon facilities can be found online.