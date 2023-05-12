Brandon resident wants books with LGBTQ2S+ content banned from school libraries
A presentation at a recent meeting of the Brandon School Division board of trustees called for the removal of books with LGBTQ2S+ content.
On Monday, trustees heard a presentation that asked for the creation of a committee to ban certain books with LGBTQ2S+ topics from school libraries.
Kerri Judd, the program manager of Brandon’s Sexuality Resource Centre, said many of the books mentioned are meant to be resources for having age appropriate conversations with youth about their bodies.
“They’re colourful, they’re inviting, they’re engaging, and they’re just educational,” Judd said in an interview on Thursday.
“At the end of the day, it’s educational material about one’s body.”
Brandon University released a one-word statement on whether the school division should ban the books: “Don’t.”
This news comes about five months after a group of parents made a presentation to Winkler’s City Council, calling on municipalities to remove what they call “sexually explicit” children’s books out of southern Manitoba libraries.
The Brandon School Division said the board of trustees will respond to the presentation at the next board meeting, which is scheduled for May 23 at Vincent Massey High School at 7 p.m.
- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
Map shows Alberta wildfire smoke now blankets most of Canada
As Alberta wildfires continue to burn, smoke from the blazes now blankets most of Canada.
Inflation likely slowed again in April, but economists say wage growth a top concern
Canadians' wages are finally growing faster than prices as inflation continues to ease, but that isn't necessarily good news for economists who worry high wage growth might stand in the way of bringing inflation back down to the two per cent target.
Canadians perceive food as cheaper when price is expressed as per pound rather than per kilogram: study
Researchers from Concordia University found in several experiments that consumers falsely believe products are cheaper when the price per pound is emphasized rather than the price per kilogram.
Former top Harper staffer, Conservative campaign lead says she wasn't briefed on foreign interference
The former deputy chief of staff to Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper told members of Parliament Thursday that the Liberal government isn't doing enough to combat foreign interference, echoing similar testimony from national-security experts.
OPINION | George Santos' indictment puts Kevin McCarthy in a no-win situation: analyst
New York Republican Congressman George Santos' recent indictment puts U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in an untenable position as he faces governing challenges and rough political terrain in 2024, writes political analyst Eric Ham in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Eurovision Song Contest fetes Ukraine, but Zelenskyy barred from addressing 'nonpolitical' event
This weekend's Eurovision Song Contest will have Ukrainian flags, Ukrainian musicians and Ukrainian fans -- but not the country's wartime leader.
5 things to know for Friday, May 12, 2023
An OPP officer is killed and two other officers hurt in an 'ambush' shooting in Bourget, three in four Canadians negatively view China as a trading partner, and a former top Harper staffer and Conservative campaign lead says she wasn't briefed on foreign interference.
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller facing new $8M lawsuit after allegations involving teen girls
A wealthy Montreal businessman who stepped down from the tech company he founded after being accused of sexually exploiting underage girls is facing a new lawsuit.
Regina
-
14-year-old Sask. girl's family demands accountability after fatal overdose
The family of a 14-year-old girl who died of a drug overdose says Saskatchewan's social services ministry failed in its duty to help her.
-
Algae bloom to blame for strange smell and taste in Regina's tap water
Some Regina and Moose Jaw residents are looking for answers after noticing a strange taste and smell in their tap water as of late.
-
Sask. community mourns after loss of 3 young women leaves 8 children motherless
A Saskatchewan community is reeling after the deaths of three young women have left eight children without their mothers.
Saskatoon
-
'Losing those 2 members was devastating': Sask. firefighters learn how to prevent line-of-duty deaths
Over 25 firefighters made their way to Saskatoon for fire ground survival training to prepare them for the challenges they will face on the job.
-
Nutrien slows hiring, expansion plans as sales drop
The CEO of Canadian fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd. said Thursday the company may consider slowing down its previously announced plan to ramp up potash production, in light of falling prices and lower sales volumes.
-
Three northern Sask. communities evacuating due to heavy smoke
Three villages in northern Saskatchewan are evacuating due to heavy smoke from wildfires, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.
Northern Ontario
-
As his brother is buried near North Bay, man is stuck in Portugal
A man from Portugal who has permanent resident status in Canada is having trouble getting back to northern Ontario for his brother’s funeral.
-
Canadian homebuilder unveils net zero, energy efficient home near Brockville, Ont.
Canadian company CABN has unveiled a new model home near Brockville, Ont. to try to combat the affordable housing crisis.
-
No injuries as multiple buildings burn in Sudbury’s South End
Fire crews were able to extinguish a South End fire this week in a remote part of Greater Sudbury without any reports of injuries.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Poor visibility believed to be a factor in 2 multi-vehicle crashes east of Edmonton
At least two multi-vehicle crashes have prompted authorities to close a highway in Strathcona County.
-
Man injured in Jasper Avenue hit-and-run
Edmonton police are looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian and did not stay at the scene early Friday morning.
-
Pietrangelo suspended one game for slash Draisaitl calls 'really, really dangerous'
Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo will sit for one game for slashing Oilers sniper Leon Draisaitl.
Toronto
-
Shocking video shows man violently attacked in Toronto mosque parking lot
Toronto police are investigating after a man was violently attacked outside a mosque in Toronto, which was captured by a surveillance camera.
-
Maple Leafs fans have high hopes as Toronto lives to see another playoff game
Maple Leafs fans who gathered in downtown Toronto to watch the hockey team battle for NHL playoff survival were rewarded for their faith and loyalty on Wednesday night.
-
Toronto police find 'no evidence' in investigation into Black 6-year-old allegedly locked in small room at school
Toronto police found 'no evidence' to support laying charges against elementary school staff who allegedly forcibly confined a six-year-old Black student – a decision advocates say is 'anchored in anti-Black racism.'
Calgary
-
Richard Mantha, accused in multiple sexual assaults, to face more charges
The man accused of kidnapping, drugging and sexually assaulting at least three Calgary women is expected to face more charges on Friday.
-
Calgary police seek suspect with Edmonton connections
A 38-year-old man with connections to the Edmonton area is wanted by Calgary police for assault.
-
Police investigate shots fired between vehicles on Stoney Trail
There are no reported injuries, but Calgary police are investigating after they say shots were fired between two vehicles on the city's ring road.
Montreal
-
CAQ convention: Legault to be tested at confidence vote this weekend
Will François Legault's armour be scratched at the end of the national convention this weekend in Sherbrooke? The Quebec premier and Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) leader must pass the vote of confidence test by his delegates for the second time in his career. The CAQ has dropped down slightly in the polls, with the abandonment of several of its flagship promises -- including the third link project between Quebec City and Lévis -- causing a stir.
-
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller facing new $8M lawsuit after allegations involving teen girls
A wealthy Montreal businessman who stepped down from the tech company he founded after being accused of sexually exploiting underage girls is facing a new lawsuit.
-
2 vehicles torched in Saint-Leonard Thursday; SPVM investigating
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating another case of suspected arson after two vehicles burned in the Saint-Leonard borough Thursday.
Ottawa
-
'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two dead in crash on Highway 417 off-ramp
Two people are dead after a single-car crash on the Hunt Club Road off-ramp from Highway 417.
-
Ottawa man denied boarding on Flair Airlines flight due to expired ID
What was supposed to be a weekend getaway with friends in Halifax, turned into a real life 'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles' experience for an Ottawa man.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia doctor waitlist climbs to new high
The number of Nova Scotians on the waitlist for a family physician continues to climb to record highs.
-
Nursing program at Acadia University to start in September
Nova Scotia is getting another school of nursing, the premier announced Thursday.
-
'Can't wait to hand out that giant cheque': Multi-million dollar lottery prize still unclaimed in New Brunswick
A multi-million lottery jackpot remains unclaimed in New Brunswick.
Kitchener
-
Riders rack up over 50,000 kms on e-scooters and e-bikes in first month
Residents in the Region of Waterloo are quickly racking up mileage on the orange e-scooters and e-bikes that have been on local roads for nearly a month.
-
Meet an 86-year-old Ont. man who’s raised $70,000 and counting for dog guides
An 86-year-old man in Fergus, Ont. has dedicated the past nine years to giving back to an organization that changed his life so it can do the same for others.
-
17 victims pressing charges against woman accused of defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas: Police
A Brantford, Ont. woman accused of defrauding Ontario doulas with stories of fake pregnancies and stillbirths is now facing 51 charges related to 17 victims who have chosen to press charges, according to police.
Vancouver
-
Coyote attacks 2-year-old in Port Coquitlam, B.C.
B.C. conservation officers say they are investigating after a two-year-old child was attacked by a coyote in a park in Port Coquitlam Wednesday night.
-
'Fraud factory' dismantled in Metro Vancouver, police say
Mounties in Burnaby have arrested four men alleged to have been operating a "fraud factory," seizing hundreds of fake IDs, $300,000 worth of property, and a handgun.
-
Drama, defections, and drugs: B.C.'s spring legislative session wraps up
As the spring legislative wrapped up in Victoria, opposition MLAs got one last chance to take the premier to task, a former NDP cabinet minister joined BC United, and after weeks of debate, David Eby promised action around growing discontent due to open drug use.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. sets record, delivers 350,000 surgeries last fiscal year, health minister says
The British Columbia government says the province set a record for the most surgeries performed in the last fiscal year.
-
Huge fire that prompted evacuations in Sooke deemed accidental
Fire investigators have determined that a fire at a residential construction site in Sooke was started accidentally.
-
Vancouver Canucks to hold training camp in Victoria this fall
The Vancouver Canucks will hold their fall 2023 training camp in Victoria, the team announced Thursday. The five-day camp will commence on Sept. 21 at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.