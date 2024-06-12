Brandon’s Westoba Place selling off former arena seats

Brandon's Keystone Centre is inviting you to take home a piece of its history as it celebrates a big milestone.

The sprawling, non-profit facility that hosts a massive slate of events each year like concerts, Wheat Kings games, weddings, conventions, fairs and more, is turning 50.

In conjunction with the milestone, seats at Westoba Place, the centre’s arena, are being replaced.

That means 5,100 of the old seats are being removed and offered for sale.

They are available in blocks of five for a dollar a seat. Each block is around 8.5 feet long, so you'll need a truck to get them home.

Some of the Westoba Place Arena seats up for grabs are shown in a June 2024 image.

About 1,000 seats have been sold so far.

Anyone who wants to reserve their seats can call Keystone Centre’s offices. The public can also walk in to make a purchase.

How Keystone Centre is marking 50 years

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Keystone Centre is also hosting an anniversary celebration on June 15.

It will feature free, live music from artists like Begonia and Boy Golden, a classic car show, a kid zone and more.

More details are available on Keystone Centre's website.