The Brandon Police Service has released an image of a suspect it believes to be responsible for a graffiti spree that left two schools covered in hate speech.

Police said Linden Lanes School, which teaches students in kindergarten to grade eight, and Vincent Massey High School were spray painted with racist and anti-Semitic comments and logos sometime between 4:30 and 5:00 a.m. Saturday. Police said there were also “other hateful and vulgar comments” left behind.

Police said a lone male suspect who may be in his mid-to-late teens or early 20s was captured on surveillance video.

They said he was wearing a black or navy sweater or track jacket with a hood that had thick red or orange stripes extending along the length of the sleeves and along the seams of the torso. He was also wearing a black baseball cap with a red peak, a black bandana over his face, black pants and shoes and a white hoodie or sweater beneath the black one.

Police said he was carrying a black backpack with orange writing on it and used black, blue and white spray paint.

Brandon police ask anyone with information on who the suspect may be to contact them or Crime Stoppers.