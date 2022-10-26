Break and enter suspects found hiding under vehicle: Brandon police

A pair of teenage boys have been arrested in connection with two overnight break and enters and a theft in Brandon, Man.

Officers with the Brandon Police Service first responded to the incident around 12:30 a.m. on Monday when they received a report of a break and enter into a garage in the 500 block of 16th Street. Police allege the suspects forced their way into the garage and rummaged through a truck and storage area.

While officers were responding to this incident, they were notified of an alarm at another garage in the 1600 block of Park Avenue. Police note that the suspects were unsuccessful in their attempt to break into this garage, and were seen running from the area.

Officers created a perimeter around the area, with the police service dog unit coming in to help find the suspects.

Police then received a report of someone breaking a truck window in 1500 block of College Avenue, with a cellphone and change purse being stolen. Officers were also notified that the door to a garage in the 800 block of 16th Street was forced open.

Police went to the garage on 16th Street where they found two suspects hiding under a vehicle.

Officers arrested two teenage boys, who were also found to be in possession of bear mace.

According to police, one of the 17-year-old suspects was found to be wanted on outstanding charges of failing to attend court. The other 17-year-old suspect was to abide by release conditions with a curfew.

Both suspects were taken into custody and scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for a number of charges including two counts of break and enter and theft under $5,000.