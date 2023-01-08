'Bring freedom and justice': Winnipeg rally calls for change in Iran on anniversary of flight PS752

Dozens gathered at a rally on Sunday to mark the third anniversary of the downing of Flight PS752.

The flight was shot down by Iranian missiles, killing everyone on board, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents -- eight of whom were from Winnipeg.

Pouya Farokhzad came to Canada as an international student two years ago. Now the president of the University of Manitoba Iranian Students' Association, he felt it was important to attend the rally.

"The main reason that I'm here is for my country and the brutal regime that is right now oppressing different kinds of people," he explained.

While grieving relatives of those who died in the plane crash attended the rally, the focus was on holding the Iranian government accountable and pushing Ottawa to take a tougher stance against it.

"We've got a military regime that's oppressing rights and freedoms in Iran," said Isha Khan, president and CEO of the Canadian Museum of Human Rights. "We've got the people pushing back, led by women or initiated by a women's revolution, but this is truly a revolution for freedom."

Arian Arianpour, the president of the Iranian community of Manitoba, said hundreds have died in Iran protesting the regime over the last few months.

He said in order for Iran to be free, it has to take responsibility for those killed during protests and those who died on PS752.

"Seeking justice is a part of the revolution. No democracy can be formed without serving justice," said Arianpour.

All levels of government attended Sunday's rally, one of many happening across Canada and other impacted nations.

The federal government said it would continue to sanction the Iranian regime and pursue its case in the International Court of Justice to force Iran to compensate victims' families.

"We will hold them to account in the courts of a free Iran and that they will face justice once and for all," noted Winnipeg Member of Parliament Terry Duguid.

As grief turns to revolution, Iranian nationals are coming together.

"Right now, I'm courageous because you are fearless and because you are going to bring freedom and justice to the world and the country," said Farokhzad, wanting to send a message to those back in Iran.

The Iranian Community of Manitoba said the best way people can get involved is by spreading awareness and making sure elected officials continue to act on the issue.