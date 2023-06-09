Broadway fountain pays tribute to Shoal Lake 40 First Nation

A downtown fountain has undergone a facelift to honour Winnipeg's water source.

The Broadway Centennial Fountain at the corner of Broadway and Donald Street was originally built in 1970 in recognition of the 50th anniversary of Winnipeg getting its water supply from Shoal Lake.

The fountain has been refurbished and now features a large copper plaque inscribed with a message of gratitude and support for the community of Shoal Lake 40 First Nation.

The First Nation was forced to move and was cut off from the mainland and clean water sources for more than 20 years until it received a new highway and water treatment plant in 2022.

"For years Winnipeg members, their citizens, were able to turn on their tap. Meanwhile the 24-year boil water advisory, the sickness created bathing our own children. Not being able to drink safe, safe water," said Chief Kevin Redsky.

The tribute and water fountain refurbishment is part of the Broadway Revitalization Project, which will also include new street furniture along Broadway from Osborne Street to Main Street. Of the $580,000 for the project $430,000 was contributed through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund.

The rest was split between the city's land dedication reserve fund, downtown enhancement budget and the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.