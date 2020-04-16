WINNIPEG -- The chief and council of Brokenhead Ojibway Nation have voted to go ahead with a general election on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

The Nation said on its website that extra security will be in place to "mitigate the risk of COVID-19."

It said access point stations will be screening all vehicles entering the Nation and security will be on-site to ensure social distancing policies are being enforced. Each voter will also be given personal protective equipment when going to the polling station.

On the day of the election, voters will only be able to go to one polling station, which is at the Nation's Recreation Centre. The off-reserve station has been cancelled.

The Nation said people can vote in person on Saturday, but they are being encouraged to vote via a mail-in ballot.

The ballots will be counted at the recreation centre once polls close and results will be announced afterward.

The polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.