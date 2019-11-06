Bryan Little put under observation after needing around 25 stitches for puck shot to head
Winnipeg Jets' Bryan Little (18) is helped after getting hit in the head with the puck against the New Jersey Devils during third period NHL action in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade
Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019 10:54AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 6, 2019 10:56AM CST
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets say Bryan Little was taken to hospital Tuesday night to be observed in a neurological unit after a getting hit in the head with a puck during a game against New Jersey.
Blood was visible as Little was helped off the ice at Bell MTS Place after being hit near his ear during the game, which ended in a 2-1 shootout loss.
On Wednesday the team said Little needed between 25 and 30 stitches at St. Boniface Hospital to “close a laceration,” before being transferred to Health Sciences Centre for observation.
The Jets said the centre was alert throughout the ordeal and was in good spirits Wednesday.