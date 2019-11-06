WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets say Bryan Little was taken to hospital Tuesday night to be observed in a neurological unit after a getting hit in the head with a puck during a game against New Jersey.

Blood was visible as Little was helped off the ice at Bell MTS Place after being hit near his ear during the game, which ended in a 2-1 shootout loss.

On Wednesday the team said Little needed between 25 and 30 stitches at St. Boniface Hospital to “close a laceration,” before being transferred to Health Sciences Centre for observation.

The Jets said the centre was alert throughout the ordeal and was in good spirits Wednesday.