WINNIPEG -- On top of it usual 24/7 roadside assistance, the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) is now offering its services to deliver emergency groceries.

The CAA is mobilizing its fleet of vehicles to help deliver groceries to people who can’t pick them up because of COVID-19.

“CAA has a fleet of vehicles and team of people who can assist Food Banks and other similar organizations deliver supplies to people who cannot physically pick them up,” read a statement from Jay Woo, the CEO of CAA.

The delivery relief service will be free to anyone who needs it.

Woo’s statement went on to say that if any community services or Food Banks are in-need of delivery services, they should contact the CAA for help.