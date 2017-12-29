

CTV Winnipeg





The cold snap hit Manitoba drivers hard this holiday season, according to CAA.

The roadside assistance organization said it is “experiencing extraordinary high call volumes for service.” CAA said it set a record on Wednesday, with over 1,800 calls coming in on that day alone.

“From December 24 to December 28 inclusive, we completed 5,827 service calls. The calls on December 27 were four times more than they have been historically,” said Liz Kulyk, a spokesperson for CAA, in a release.

With service levels higher than normal, CAA said its members have the option to contact an alternate service and then submit the receipt for reimbursement.

Boxing Day turned out to be the second busiest day in the organization’s history, according to records that date back to 2005.

The last major spike in service came in December 2013, CAA said.