Calgary Flames keep their playoff hopes alive with victory over Winnipeg Jets

Jacob Markstrom earned the praise he received from his Calgary Flames' teammates and coach Wednesday night.

Markstrom made 34 saves and Andrew Mangiapane and Nikita Zadorov each had a goal and assist as the Flames kept their playoff hopes alive with a 3-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

"He was great today," Mangiapane said of the veteran netminder. "He's been great down the stretch here.

"We've got three more games, we're going to need him for all three of those. He's a big part of our team and I'm happy to see how he's playing right now."

The Flames (37-27-15) and Jets (43-32-3) both have 89 points, but Winnipeg maintains its hold on the second Western Conference wild-card spot because it has the better win percentage. The Jets have four games remaining, one more than the Flames.

"If we didn't win tonight or if you lose in overtime or a shootout, that's a big swing, too, so all we did was close the gap," Calgary coach Darryl Sutter said.