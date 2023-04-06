Calgary Flames keep their playoff hopes alive with victory over Winnipeg Jets

Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) saves the shot from Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) as Jonathan Huberdeau (10) and MacKenzie Weegar (52) defend during second period NHL action in Winnipeg, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) saves the shot from Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) as Jonathan Huberdeau (10) and MacKenzie Weegar (52) defend during second period NHL action in Winnipeg, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Former PM Mulroney recovering from prostate cancer: sources

Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney is recovering from prostate cancer, sources close to him have confirmed to CTV News. Mulroney, 84, received medical treatment in Montreal last fall, but is now feeling almost completely recovered and doing well.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island