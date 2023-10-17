Cam Talbot, Trevor Moore carry Kings to 1st win of season, 5-1 over Jets

Cam Talbot made 26 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-1 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season.

Trevor Moore had two goals and an assist, Phillip Danault had a goal and two assists and Arthur Kaliyev had a goal and an assist.

Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored in his return to Winnipeg. Dubois was traded to Los Angeles in June for forwards Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo and Rasmus Kupari.

"It was an honor to play here," Dubois said. "They were passionate tonight even when they were booing me so it was great to see."

The Kings opened with a two-game homestand, falling 5-2 to Colorado and 6-5 to Carolina in a shootout.

Mark Scheifele ended Talbot's shutout bid with 1:16 left. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 24 shots for Winnipeg.

Vilardi left in the first period because of a knee injury. He was tripped by Kings forward Blake Lizotte, grabbed his right knee and skated off the ice putting some weight on it.

"Did we miss Gabe? Absolutely," Jets coach Rick Bowness said. "He's our top guy, he's a huge part of the power play. But injuries happen, you move on."

Tempers flared late in the period after Kings defenseman Andreas Englund hit Jets forward Cole Perfetti in the back and into the boards. Dylan Samberg jumped to Perfertti's defense. Samberg and Englund got fighting majors, and Samberg was also handed a penalty for instigating and a 10-minute misconduct.

The game drew a crowd of 11,226 fans at Canada Life Centre, believed to be the lowest attendance since the Jets moved to Winnipeg from Atlanta in 2011, outside of game restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The arena capacity is 15,324.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Minnesota on Thursday night.

Jets: Host Vegas on Thursday night.