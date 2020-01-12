WINNIPEG -- Keen outdoor enthusiasts will be at their computers bright and early, waiting for campground reservations for Riding Mountain National Park to open on Monday morning.

Parks Canada will start taking summer campground reservations for Riding Mountain National Park at 8 a.m., Jan. 13.

Reservations will be made available for several sites on the grounds.

A map of Riding Mountain National Park. (Source: Parks Canada)

WASAGAMING

Located in the main town-site, the Wasagaming campground is Parks Canada’s biggest campsite in Riding Mountain National Park.

Depending on the location and type of site, reservations will be accepted for dates between May 1 and Oct. 11:

Sites 001 - 085: May 1 to October 11

Sites 101 - 172: May 8 to October 11

Sites 201 - 275: May 8 to October 11

Sites 301 - 359: May 15 to September 6

Sites 401 - 421: May 15 to September 6

Sites 501 - 577: May 15 to September 6

Sites 601 - 640: May 15 to October 11

oTENTiks: May 1 to October 11

Yurt: May 8 to October 11

MicrOcube: May 8 to October 11

Being a larger campground, it has water, showers, electricity and sewage services.

Wasagaming allows tents and motorhomes.

LAKE AUDY

Guests will be able to reserve one of three Lake Audy oTENTiks, an A-frame like structure that sleeps six.

An oTENTik at Lake Audy. (Source: Parks Canada)

The first day available for Lake Audy oTentiks is May 8.

The structures are on the edge of Lake Audy and are close to a boat launch.

MOON LAKE

Perched on the edge of Moon Lake, this area has three oTENTiks.

A highlight of the site is its proximity to the 9 km hiking trail around Moon Lake.

Moon Lake oTENTiks are open year round.

BACKCOUNTRY

All 36 backcountry campsites and the backcountry cabin will be available for summer reservations too.

Riding Mountain National Park is not the first park to open for summer 2020 reservations. Parks in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan opened earlier this year.

Campsites in provinces east of Manitoba have yet to open for reservations.

For more information you can visit the Parks Canada reservation website or call 1-877-RESERVE (1-877-737-3783).