WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s top doctor provided some clarification Tuesday on outdoor social gatherings at people’s homes, saying they are not allowed under current public health orders.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, noted the public health orders define someone’s property as their residence, and only household members are allowed on their own residences – indoors or outdoors.

“So you couldn’t have people over that are not household members in your garage, you couldn’t have them in the back for a fire,” he said.

“That all is your residence.”

The public health orders do allow outdoor gatherings of up to five people, but since a yard is considered part of a residence, Manitobans would be subject to a fine if they had guests over outdoors.

On Tuesday, the province announced its strict public health orders are being extended over the holiday season, however, it is making a few changes, including loosening rules around drive-in religious services and deeming school supplies essential items.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.