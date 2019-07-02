

CTV News Winnipeg





The Forks said around 100,000 people came to enjoy its Canada Day festivities, which culminated with fireworks at 11 p.m.

The sky over the national historic site was lit up by the show.

You can watch the full fireworks display in the video above.

Canada Day draws crowd

The Forks said the attendance number included everyone who came over the 10 to 12 hour span of the event, and said the total is comparable to other years with similar weather.

The Forks featured two music stages, activities and food trucks for Canada Day, and it seems many people arrived on two wheels.

It said at its peak, a free bike valet had more than 1,000 bikes parked.