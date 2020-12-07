WINNIPEG -- With the holiday season in full swing, Canada Post is warning Canadians of potential shipping delays.

The Crown corporation said it is processing packages around the clock in order to meet the increased demand this year, as many stores are closed to in-person shopping due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Winnipeggers should expect to see delivery trucks around the city on Sundays, as Canada Post works to keep up with the high volume of packages.

One example of this high volume of packages is that last Monday, the corporation delivered 2.1 million parcels across Canada.

Canada Post is asking Canadian to get their packages ready early, and read the shipping instructions to make sure they get to their destinations on time.