Canada's Einarson beats Italy's Constantini 7-2 at women's world curling championship
Canada's Kerri Einarson defeated Italy's Stefania Constantini 7-2 in round-robin play at the world women's curling championship.
Einarson, Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris improved to 3-1 after six draws of play at the Goransson Arena.
Italy faced a triple-raise double-takeout to score in the ninth end but gave up a steal of two to end the game.
Einarson and her Manitoba-based team will play Scotland's Rebecca Morrison later Monday.
The top six teams in the 13-team field will qualify for the playoff round. The final is scheduled for Sunday.
Einarson won bronze at last year's world championship in Prince George, B.C.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2023.
