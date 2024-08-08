Canada's Skylar Park loses taekwondo Olympic quarterfinal, needs luck for repechage

PARIS -

Canada's Skylar Park lost her taekwondo quarterfinal and needed help to continue fighting for a medal at the Olympic Games in Paris.

The 25-year-old from Winnipeg fell 2-0 to Kim Yujin of South Korea, and thus needed Kim to reach the final of the women's 57-kilogram division to get into a repechage for a chance to battle for bronze.

Park lost 7-6, 9-5 to Kim.

The Canadian earlier defeated Dominika Hronova of Czechia 2-0 in the round of 16 at the Grand Palais.

Park won the first round 6-2 and overcame a two-point deficit in the second round for a 4-3 score.

Park was eliminated in an Olympic quarterfinal three years ago in Tokyo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.