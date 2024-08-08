WINNIPEG
    • Canada's Skylar Park loses taekwondo Olympic quarterfinal, needs luck for repechage

    Canada's Skylar Park removes her helmet after losing to South Korea's Yujin Kim in the women's 57kg quarter-final at the Summer Olympics, Thursday, August 8, 2024 in Paris. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Canada's Skylar Park removes her helmet after losing to South Korea's Yujin Kim in the women's 57kg quarter-final at the Summer Olympics, Thursday, August 8, 2024 in Paris. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
    PARIS -

    Canada's Skylar Park lost her taekwondo quarterfinal and needed help to continue fighting for a medal at the Olympic Games in Paris.

    The 25-year-old from Winnipeg fell 2-0 to Kim Yujin of South Korea, and thus needed Kim to reach the final of the women's 57-kilogram division to get into a repechage for a chance to battle for bronze.

    Park lost 7-6, 9-5 to Kim.

    The Canadian earlier defeated Dominika Hronova of Czechia 2-0 in the round of 16 at the Grand Palais.

    Park won the first round 6-2 and overcame a two-point deficit in the second round for a 4-3 score.

    Park was eliminated in an Olympic quarterfinal three years ago in Tokyo.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.

