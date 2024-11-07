WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Canada's Walk of Fame to honour Manitoba folk and country singer William Prince

    William Prince is nominated for four Western Canadian Music Awards, which will be presented at Breakout West in September. (Supplied: Six Shooter Records/Buio Assis) William Prince is nominated for four Western Canadian Music Awards, which will be presented at Breakout West in September. (Supplied: Six Shooter Records/Buio Assis)
    TORONTO -

    Country-folk singer William Prince will receive a top award from Canada's Walk of Fame.

    The musician from Peguis First Nation, north of Winnipeg, has been named the recipient of the Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour.

    The annual award recognizes Canadian musicians who "drive positive impact in the music industry."

    The organization says Prince's contributions include hosting "A Day to Listen" in 2023, an event that recognizes Truth and Reconciliation Day.

    It also points to the song he wrote for the 40th anniversary of Terry Fox's Marathon of Hope.

    Great Big Sea frontman Alan Doyle will honour Prince with a performance of one of his songs during the Canada's Walk of Fame ceremony on Nov. 20.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2024.

