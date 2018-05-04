Featured
Cancer patient loses battle over red light ticket
Published Friday, May 4, 2018 5:56PM CST
A Winnipeg senior with stage four terminal lung cancer has lost his court battle against a red light traffic ticket.
In 2015, James Aisaican-Chase got a $203 ticket for running a red light on his way to an appointment with a doctor. It happened at the 80 km/h intersection of Bishop Grandin Boulevard and River Road. During a trial last year, he argued a four second amber light time in high speed intersections doesn't give him or others drivers enough time to stop.
On Friday, a Justice of the Peace disagreed, ruling Aisaican-Chase is responsible for the ticket.
“I'm fighting cancer within myself, and I take it that I'm fighting a cancer within that court, and that's what's going on. That's what they’re robbing the citizens of Winnipeg of, their money," said Aisaican-Chase.
His lawyer says an appeal is already being planned.