'A terrible disease': Photographer raising Parkinson's awareness with book of vintage cars

A local man who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease over a decade ago isn’t allowing the disease to prevent him from following his passions and achieving big goals.

Steve Van Vlaenderen was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2011. Since then, he’s continued to pursue his passions of fitness and photography.

Now, he’s releasing his first photography book called ‘Vanishing Wheels,’ which showcases vintage vehicles in the Prairies.

Though Van Vlaenderen describes his Parkinson’s diagnosis as ‘kick in the stomach,' he made the decision to keep living life to the fullest.

“Exercise was my medicine, and you just keep going, don’t stop,” he said in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Friday.

“It’s a neurological disease, not a mental disease. It doesn’t impair your cognitive ability, it just slows you down a bit.”

With his new book, Van Vlaenderen travelled all around Western Canada to capture the snapshots of vintage cars.

He said through the journey he took 10,000 images.

“It’s nostalgia for me…each vehicle that I take a picture of has a story,” Van Vlaenderen said.

“Then it also has an understory, so it’s layered.”

Proceeds from the purchase of ‘Vanishing Wheels’ go to Parkinson Canada.

“They have to find a cure,” said Van Vlaenderen. “It’s a terrible disease to deal with.”

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.