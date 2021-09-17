Candidates in Portage-Lisgar campaigning in final weekend before election
It is the final weekend of campaigning before the federal election, and in Portage-Lisgar candidates are making the most of the few days left before Canadians cast their vote.
Conservative Candidate Candice Bergen, incumbent for Portage-Lisgar, said people she has spoken to want to see change in Ottawa.
“They like our plan, they like the fact that Erin O’Toole has a plan for recovery,” said Bergen.
“It’s been presented early on in the campaign, it’s very substantial, and so I’ve been getting a lot of positive feedback at the doors.”
Bergen is a high-profile candidate for the conservatives. In September 2020, she was appointed Deputy Leader of the Opposition by O’Toole.
She said her party is going to limit government spending.
“We’re going to get to work on getting the deficit under control. We’re going to do that in ten years, if we can do it faster than that, that’d be great, but at a (maximum) in ten years.”
Bergen isn’t the only candidate campaigning for votes.
NDP candidate Ken Friesen was born and raised in Winkler, he said voters he’s talked to are having a hard time keeping up with the cost of living.
“I spoke with one gentleman who has his own farm, but he works two days a week in town because he needs to make ends meet. People like this need something like a universal basic income," he said.
Friesen said the riding is very conservative, but the NDP movement is growing.
The Christian Heritage Party of Canada’s sole Manitoba candidate is Jerome Dondo, and this is his fourth election in Portage-Lisgar. He said vaccination is a hot topic for people in the area.
“If you’re ok with the vaccine passports than (choose) Conservatives, same as Liberals, either one of them will work. If you’re against (vaccine passports), we’re the option.”
Kelly Saunders, associate professor of political science at Brandon University, believes this riding will go to Bergen.
“I don’t think she’s vulnerable. Although I do think it is interesting, the liberals have really been targeting the riding as well. The liberal candidate there is Andrew Carrier, he’s the vice president in the Manitoba Metis Federation.”
Saunders said the People’s Party of Canada could also take some votes away from the PCs.
“(Bergen may) win by a smaller majority, but she’s still going to win the riding I anticipate.”
Other candidates in the riding include Liberal candidate Andrew Carrier, and Solomon Wiebe from the People’s Party of Canada.
Election day is Monday, Sept. 20.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Dining out, salons, gyms and more: COVID-19 restrictions by province and territory
With a fourth wave of the pandemic underway, provinces and territories are responding with a variety of restrictions. CTVNews.ca looks at what is and is not allowed in each jurisdiction.
Health officials report COVID-19-related death of child under 10 in Ontario's Waterloo Region
A child under the age of 10, who Waterloo Region's medical officer of health said had underlying health conditions, has died due to COVID-19.
With 3 days left until election, O'Toole fixates on vote-splitters and deflects questions on his fate
With three days left in the 2021 federal election campaign and polling suggesting a Liberal win maybe the most likely outcome, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole was laser-focused on one message Friday: a vote for any party other than his is a vote for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.
BREAKING | Deadliest day since February: B.C. reports 11 deaths related to COVID-19
The B.C. government announced another 11 deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, marking the deadliest 24 hours in the province since February.
Alberta reports 2,020 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
Alberta reported more than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since May on Friday.
L.A. jury convicts real estate heir Robert Durst of murder
A California jury on Friday found multimillionaire real estate heir Robert Durst guilty of murdering his best friend Susan Berman in 2000, the first homicide conviction for a man suspected of killing three people in three states over the past 39 years.
TRUTH TRACKER | Do endorsements from Obama, Clinton constitute election interference?
Endorsements for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau from former U.S. president Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton have raised questions about election interference. But according to the Canada Elections Act, a foreign citizen speaking about the Canadian election does not by itself constitute an instance of undue foreign influence.
Assuming current scenario holds, 'we're looking at a Liberal win,' Nanos says
The Liberals are in winning territory with votes coming from mail-in ballots heavily in their favour, according to projections from Nanos Research.
U.S. FDA advisory panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for seniors, high-risk
Dealing the White House a stinging setback, a government advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected a plan Friday to give Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots across the board, and instead endorsed the extra vaccine dose only for those who are 65 or older or run a high risk of severe disease.
Regina
-
7 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask., 472 new cases
Seven more Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
-
Regina vaccine clinic, rapid testing site dealing with influx of people following COVID-19 announcement
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic and a rapid testing site are dealing with a large amount of people, following Thursday’s announcement from the provincial government on plans to implement a proof of vaccination or a negative test policy.
-
'Hit a critical point': SHA to temporarily slow elective procedures in Sask.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority's Emergency Operations Centre directed leaders and care teams to move to a second phase of surge plans that include a temporary slowdown of elective procedures province-wide.
Calgary
-
Calgary board angry with UCP government over COVID-19 in schools
In a letter written to Alberta's education and health ministers, one Calgary school board says it is 'frustrated' by the lack of direction being given to them amid the rising cases of COVID-19's fourth wave.
-
Alberta reports 2,020 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
Alberta reported more than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since May on Friday.
-
Alberta Children’s Hospital to shut down 75 per cent of operating rooms
Southern Alberta families with sick children worry they may not be able to get the help they need as the Alberta Children’s Hospital plans to close down 75 per cent of its operating rooms.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 2,020 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
Alberta reported more than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since May on Friday.
-
Triage protocols made public by Alberta Health Services
The term "triage" may be a scary one to hear, but Alberta's health authorities are preparing its staff and the public for the possibility of that extreme measure.
-
Mother and toddler killed west of Edmonton, man arrested
A 24-year-old mother and her 16-month-old were found dead in Hinton, Alta., RCMP said.
Toronto
-
Ontario health minister says premier has 'been around' after last public appearance three weeks ago
In the three weeks since Ontario unveiled its vaccine certificate program, Premier Doug Ford has been notably absent from the public eye, with the exception of videos posted to social media and a virtual address last week in Toronto.
-
Two people seriously injured in shooting in Mississauga
Two people were injured in a shooting in Mississauga Friday evening.
-
Winning over workers: How the federal parties plan to create jobs as lockdowns lift
This is what each federal party is promising on job creation in Canada.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area man who died of COVID-19 at 39 was unvaccinated, but had just booked his first dose
A spokesperson for the hospital where he died said the man's condition 'deteriorated rapidly.' Friends identified him as Stefanos Govas, a 39-year-old athlete.
-
McGill University to require vaccine passport for libraries, but many still want it to be mandatory for classes
“The logic of it makes no sense. If you're going to do it in a library, why are you not doing it in a classroom?” said Richard Gold, a McGill University law professor.
-
Montreal hospital shuts down two operating rooms due to spike in ICU patients with COVID-19
In a statement to CTV News, the Lakeshore Hospital confirmed that two its operating rooms have had to shut down “in order to address the increase in COVID-19 cases in the ICU.”
Ottawa
-
Kanata councillor wants answers on school bus cancellations
An Ottawa councillor is demanding to know why so many school bus routes have been cancelled in the Kanata and Stittsville area this month, as school bus operators deal with a driver shortage.
-
SIU concludes Ottawa police officers won't face charges after police pursuit ends before east end crash
The Special Investigations Unit concluded the police pursuit was called off "well before" the suspect driver ran a red light and collided with the woman's vehicle.
-
Temporary COVID-19 testing clinic opening at McNabb Arena this weekend as testing demand increases
As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, the earliest appointment available at the CHEO Community Assessment Clinic at Brewer Arena was Sunday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault hiring more paramedics as calls for service spike
Sault Ste. Marie's social services board has approved a plan to hire 10 new paramedics. The move is in response to a sharp increase in the number of calls to the city's paramedic services in recent months.
-
Police confirm two people died in plane crash near Sundridge, Ont.
Two people were killed in a plane crash Thursday near Sundridge, Ont., Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.
-
Saturday event in Spanish, Ont., to honour residential school victims
Three First Nations in northern Ontario are taking part in a daylong event Saturday to honour victims of residential schools.
Atlantic
-
N.S. fire marshal says camper fire that killed Amherst family was accidental
The cause of the tragic trailer fire in Millvale, N.S., that killed a family of six has been ruled accidental.
-
Nova Scotia reports 18 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, active cases drop to 162
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with 29 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 162.
-
N.B. reports 57 cases of COVID-19; requires students be vaccinated for intramurals, extracurriculars
New Brunswick Public Health is reporting 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday while also announcing new measures to control the spread of COVID-19 in schools, including requiring all eligible students to get vaccinated if they wanted to participate in indoor or outdoor intramurals or extracurricular activities.
Kitchener
-
Health officials report COVID-19-related death of child under 10 in Ontario's Waterloo Region
A child under the age of 10, who Waterloo Region's medical officer of health said had underlying health conditions, has died due to COVID-19.
-
Pandemic burnout growing among frontline healthcare workers
Pandemic burnout among frontline healthcare workers is growing, even pushing some to find new careers.
-
'It just feels fantastic': Ribfest and Craft Beer Show excited to be back in Kitchener
The Downtown Kitchener Ribfest and Craft Beer Show is welcoming guests at Victoria Park from Friday to Sunday after it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Deadliest day since February: B.C. reports 11 deaths related to COVID-19
The B.C. government announced another 11 deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, marking the deadliest 24 hours in the province since February.
-
B.C.'s second most-populous health authority has the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in latest update
One of the most populated health authorities in British Columbia also had the fewest new cases of COVID-19 in the latest update from the health ministry.
-
Stretch of Hwy. 1 closed due to landslide risk as heavy rain falls on wildfire-scorched areas
Heavy rainfall that has increased the risk of landslides caused the B.C. government to announced the closure of a section of the Trans-Canada Highway on Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island breaks record with 102 new COVID-19 cases added in 24 hours
There are now 6,031 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 700 active cases in the Vancouver Island region, according to the B.C. Health Ministry.
-
'Somebody on our coast is going to die': Researchers warn boaters to be wary of whales in B.C.
The issue of boater safety surfaced this week after a guide boat collided with a humpback when the mammal suddenly surfaced in front of the vessel as it was going through rough seas.
-
Large power outage affects thousands on Vancouver Island
The bulk of the outages are in the Parksville and Courtenay areas, according to a BC Hydro update around 2:30 p.m.