

CTV Winnipeg





Powerview RCMP say a car crash north of Winnipeg killed one woman Friday.

RCMP say icy conditions caused two vehicles to collide on Provincial Road 304, about seven kilometres south of Powerview-Pine Falls.

A 54-year-old Beausejour woman, who was the only person in her vehicle, was pronounced dead on scene.

The other vehicle carried three adults from Hollow Water First Nation, say RCMP.

The driver, a 66-year-old man, and a 31-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening injuries, while a 60-year old woman was taken to hospital.

She is now in critical condition.

Police say all occupants of both vehicles were wearing seatbelts, and alcohol is not considered a factor.

Powerview RCMP continue to investigate.