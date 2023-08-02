Car with kids inside shot at in West End: Winnipeg police

A car with two children inside was shot at in Winnipeg’s West End on Monday.

The Winnipeg Police Service responded to the incident around 10 p.m. on Monday following a report that a car was hit by a bullet in the area of Maryland Street and Sargent Avenue.

Police said there were three people in the car – the driver and two kids aged 10 and 12 years old. The children were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries, which were sustained from the shattering glass of the car’s window.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Officers said the shots may have been from a drug conflict. They don’t believe the bullet was intended for this vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.