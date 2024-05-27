Winnipeggers celebrate city's heritage at Doors Open

Winnipeggers got a glimpse into the city’s rich history this past weekend at an event that celebrated Winnipeg’s built heritage and historic sites.

The annual event is called Doors Open Winnipeg, and it gives residents a chance to tour the city’s heritage buildings, historic streetscapes and cultural institutions.

This year’s Doors Open Winnipeg included tours of the J.R. Watkins Medical Building, the Royal Canadian Mint, Philips Square and the Agowiidiwinan Centre. It also offered walking tours of the Exchange District, downtown Transcona and Aurora Farm.

Doors Open is hosted by Heritage Winnipeg every spring.