    • Man tracks down suspects who stole rented SUV: Winnipeg police

    Police in Winnipeg say a man who tracked a rented SUV that was stolen from him on Saturday found the two suspects with the vehicle in a parking lot.

    He called the police, but the suspects fled on foot before officers arrived.

    They were found later, though, and police say one of them had $1,300 worth of freshly stolen property from two stores, as well as identification documents that did not belong to him.

    Officers recovered the stolen vehicle and returned the stolen property to their rightful owners.

