WINNIPEG -- Health officials are warning the public about possible exposure to COVID-19 at a long term care home in Winnipeg.

It happened at the Parkview Place Long Term Care Home located at 440 Edmonton St. on Sept. 11 and 12.

Health officials said it involved a health care worker at the facility.

Revera, which is a retirement residence company that owns Parkview, said in a statement that the worker is at home self-isolating.

"All residents are monitored closely for symptoms twice daily and all staff are screened at the beginning and end of their shifts. All staff are required to wear a surgical mask and eye protection in the home when in contact with residents," the statement read.

The company said enhanced cleaning is taking place at the facility.

Officials with the province said the risk assessment is low but outbreak protocols have been initiated in an "abundance of caution".

The facility has moved to the critical stage and the information has been shared with families and staff.

Revera said there are protocols already in place to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

"We have adjusted our mealtime and recreation activities to promote physical distancing. We have structured our dining service to maximize physical distancing during mealtime while allowing the staff to provide supervision and assistance as required. Group recreation programs have been replaced by one-on-one activities to maintain social engagement."

This isn't the first time there has been an outbreak at Parkview. On April 8, a health care worker at the facility also tested positive for COVID-19.