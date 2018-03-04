

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg skips Reid Carruthers and Mike McEwen have guided their respective rinks into the championship round at the Brier in Regina.

Carruthers and Team Manitoba take a 5-1 record into the final day of round robin action on Wednesday, while McEwen and Team Wild Card sit at 4-1.

Both teams have already advanced to the championship round, which begins Thursday, along with Northern Ontario, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Team Canada, and Alberta.

Following championship round action on Thursday and Friday, four teams will advance to the final page playoff which begins Saturday.

A champion will be crowned on Sunday evening.