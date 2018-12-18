A Winnipeg man is fighting Manitoba Public Insurance to get his Star Trek-themed personalized licence plate back, and the case is now moving through the court system.

In 2015, Nicholas Troller got a plate with the word ASIMIL8, a short form of ‘assimilate, the slogan of a villainous Star Trek species called "The Borg."

According to a recent court filing reviewed by CTV News, the application for the plate was reviewed by a five-person committee. The word "asimil8" was also cross-referenced against an urban dictionary, and no concerns were noted. However, following a complaint in 2017 by an Ontario woman, the plate was recalled.

John Carpay from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is representing Troller. He says the case has implications for freedom of expression in Canada.

"Some people believe they have a right not to feel offended by somebody else’s expression," said Carpay. "And if you give in to that, and start to say we all have a right not to be offended, well then you have no free speech left. Because you never really know for sure what is going to be offensive to somebody else. So it gives everybody a veto power over their expression just by saying I'm offended."

Manitoba Public Insurance tells CTV News it's not able to comment on the case as it is currently before the courts. Troller's lawyers expect a date for a hearing to be set some time in 2019.