WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries is advising the public that it has learned a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 visited the Club Regent Casino on March 16.

In a statement on the corporation’s website, it’s noted that the visit took place on that date between 1:00 and 4:00 pm.

Patrons who attended Club Regent within that timeframe who are also experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms are being asked to self-isolate and call Health Links for advice on further testing.

Liquor and Lotteries stated it is also working to identify any casino employees who worked during the period and who may have had had close contact with the individual.

The casino was closed, as were all other casinos in Manitoba, at the end of the business day on March 17.