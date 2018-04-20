A cat that found itself in deep water Wednesday found its way to dry land thanks to members of the Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service’s Water Rescue Program.

The city said it happened at around 12:34 p.m.

The union for Winnipeg firefighters shared details of the cold water rescue to social media Friday.

A union spokesperson said the cat was rescued while adrift on an ice floe on the Assiniboine River along Wellington Crescent, and that it was handed over to care of the Winnipeg Humane Society.

The union said the pet had a tattoo, microchip and a family that had been contacted, but it was told by the animal agency Friday that the cat was “very stressed and requires further assessment & care.”