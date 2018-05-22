

The City of Brandon said multiple agencies are working together to determine the cause of fires that tore through the downtown Saturday.

The city said fences have gone up around Massey Manor and inspections are needed to figure out if those forced from the five-storey affordable housing complex will be able to re-enter.

Massey Manor was one of four buildings that caught fire. The other three were commercial.

The city said fire and emergency crews remained at some of the scenes Tuesday to put out hot spots as needed and traffic barricades were still in place.

Officials ask people to avoid the impacted area around Pacific Avenue until crews have left.

The city also said a vehicle fire in the area on Sunday afternoon was unrelated and investigators believe its cause was mechanical.

Meantime, the city said around 150 people displaced by the fire are receiving help for hotels and meals and discussions are underway to find long-term accommodations for former residents of Massey Manor.