

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





Destructive fires have hit a historic block of Brandon based businesses near 7th and Pacific Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Flames could be seen bursting through the buildings as clouds of smoke covered the sky over Brandon.

According to local residents Christie’s Office Plus and Brandon Boxing Club have burned down.

A spokesperson with the city of Brandon says the initial fire broke out at Christie’s Office Plus around the noon hour and embers spread across the street to a multi-floor apartment complex called Massey Manor.

The spokesperson with the City of Brandon said embers drifted further and started a fire at a downtown hotel with a beer vendor attached.

The spokesperson also said a supply store called Collyers is also involved.

This area has been a staple in the city of Brandon for a long time, and some are sensing the loss in their community.

“For me, Christie’s has been a part of Brandon for as long as I know It’s heartbreaking, you know everyone who works there, it’s devastating to see it all gone,” said Kaileea Marie Graham, a local resident. “There’s nothing left. Everyone there is in shock, they’re confused – how did it happen, why did it happen – how did it go down so quickly. We’re all shocked.”

The Red Cross says anyone displaced by the fires can register for support starting at 5 pm at The Victoria Inn in the Grand Salon A.

The causes of the fires are unknown at this point.

More to come…