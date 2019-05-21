

Kayla Rosen, CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg is looking into creating a process for considering cell reception when it’s planning new developments.

This comes after the Riel Community Committee passed a motion that says the current cell tower policy recommends against placing cell towers near homes. It notes this leaves new developments without proper service, and that residents sometimes wait years until they receive cell coverage, because the negotiations are so complex.

The motion also says that fire paramedic services have cited some safety issues that arise when there is a lack of cell service, as it makes it difficult for people to call for help and for emergency responders to transit information.

Earlier this month, the city’s standing policy committee on property and development directed civil servants to look into creating a system that would consider cell reception when the city is planning new developments. It also asks they investigate implementing small cell technology in Winnipeg.

The matter will be discussed at a committee meeting on May 27.