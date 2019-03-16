Featured
CF Polo Park now offering paid reserved parking
(Credit: CF Polo Park)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, March 16, 2019 10:59AM CST
Last Updated Saturday, March 16, 2019 11:08AM CST
CF Polo Park has launched a new premium service allowing shoppers to reserve a parking spot before arriving to the mall.
Through the mall’s website, you have the option to reserve a parking spot from four designated areas close to an entrance.
According to a news release, the cost to reserve parking is $5. You can pick which zone you would like to park in using an interactive online map.