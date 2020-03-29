WINNIPEG -- The province announced Sunday afternoon that there will be changes coming to daily updates about COVID-19.

So far, updates have been held every day at 11 a.m. The change will now have announcements at 1 p.m. every day, starting on Monday, March 30.

So far, Manitoba has 72 cases of COVID-19 and one death related to the virus. Eight of the cases were announced Sunday morning.