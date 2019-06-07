

A sexual assault charge against former Transcona city councillor Russ Wyatt has been stayed.

Wyatt was arrested on July 10, 2018, but he was released on a promise to appear in court.

The incident was first reported on Jan. 14, 2018. Police at the time said officers responded to a report of a serious sexual assault that occurred at a residence in the city. Wyatt was interviewed shortly thereafter by investigators. Six months later, police received lab results.

Police said the victim is a woman known to Wyatt, but it was not a domestic case; the victim is not Wyatt's spouse.

Wyatt did not run for council in the 2018 election. He has always maintained that he is innocent.

When a charge is stayed, the crown can re-open the case within a year for possible future prosecution.

- With files from CTV's Jon Hendricks