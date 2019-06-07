Featured
Charge stayed against former city councillor
Wyatt did not run for council in the 2018 election. File image.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, June 7, 2019 6:40AM CST
Last Updated Friday, June 7, 2019 10:12AM CST
A sexual assault charge against former Transcona city councillor Russ Wyatt has been stayed.
Wyatt was arrested on July 10, 2018, but he was released on a promise to appear in court.
The incident was first reported on Jan. 14, 2018. Police at the time said officers responded to a report of a serious sexual assault that occurred at a residence in the city. Wyatt was interviewed shortly thereafter by investigators. Six months later, police received lab results.
Police said the victim is a woman known to Wyatt, but it was not a domestic case; the victim is not Wyatt's spouse.
Wyatt did not run for council in the 2018 election. He has always maintained that he is innocent.
When a charge is stayed, the crown can re-open the case within a year for possible future prosecution.
- With files from CTV's Jon Hendricks