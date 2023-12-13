WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Charges laid after shooting of bald eagle in Manitoba

    This Jan. 5, 2020, file photo shows a bald eagle in Philadelphia. (AP / Chris Szagola) This Jan. 5, 2020, file photo shows a bald eagle in Philadelphia. (AP / Chris Szagola)

    Conservations officers have laid charges against a Manitoba man for shooting and killing a bald eagle.

    The Manitoba government announced the charges on Tuesday, saying that it received a call to the Turn in Poachers Hotline on Dec. 8 about a bald eagle that was shot and hurt near Grunthal, Man.

    A conservation officer and volunteers from the Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre went to the area and found the injured eagle, which had a broken wing and bullet lodged in its chest. The eagle was taken to the animal rescue centre, where it died from its injuries.

    The conservation officer investigated and was able to identify and interview the alleged shooter.

    A man from the RM of Hanover has been charged under the Wildlife Act for hunting on private land without permission and for killing or attempting to kill a protected species. The accused faces a fine of $1,158 and had his rifle seized.

    Manitoba conservation officers thank the individual who called the hotline and the Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre for its help.

    Anyone with information on illegal hunting activities is asked to contact a local conservation office or the Turn in Poachers Hotline at 1-800-782-0076.

