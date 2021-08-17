Advertisement
Charges laid after suspect broke into Thompson home with knife: RCMP
Police found 103 grams of cocaine while searching a 33-year-old suspect. (Source: Thompson RCMP)
THOMPSON -- A 33-year-old man is facing charges after police say a suspect armed with a knife broke into a Thompson home.
Thompson RCMP were called to the incident on Aug. 14 at around 8 p.m. for a report of two males, one armed with a knife, walking near an Ashberry Place residence.
A separate report came in soon after, saying one of the suspects forced their way inside the home.
Police say surveillance video shows a suspect armed with a knife chasing another male inside.
Upon arriving on scene, officers found the suspects had already fled. However, a patrol of the area found two suspects, a 33-year-old and a 22-year-old, both from Thompson.
Police found 103 grams of cocaine while searching the 33-year-old.
Both suspects were arrested without incident
RCMP have charged Jonathan Boychuk, 33, with possession for the purpose of trafficking, break and enter to commit and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
He was remanded into custody. The charges against Boychuk have not been tested in court.
The second suspect was later released without being charged.
An investigation is ongoing.