Three men have been charged after an inmate at the Stony Mountain Institution died in custody Saturday.

On Saturday around 1 p.m., RCMP in Stonewall, Man., received a report that a 27-year-old inmate was stabbed.

Mounties say the inmate was pronounced dead following an altercation with three other inmates.

The inmate, Michael Monney, 27, was serving a life sentence for charges that include second degree murder and aggravated assault.

Stephen Wilfred Wood, 31, has been charged with second degree murder.

Stephen Michael Konowalchuk, 36, has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Adrian Joseph Sefa, 27, has been charged with assault.

RCMP are investigating. Monney’s next of kin have been notified.