Charges laid in fatal December crash: Winnipeg police

A 21-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with a car crash that killed a 42-year-old woman last December.

The crash occurred on Dec. 10 on Inkster Boulevard and King Edward Street. According to police, the suspect was driving a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 west on Inkster, when he ran a red light and hit a 2014 Toyota Rav 4 turning north on King Edward Street. The driver of the Toyota, a 42-year-old woman, died from injuries sustained in the crash, while the driver of the truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators believe the manner of driving and alcohol were contributing factors to the crash.

On Aug. 8, the suspect turned himself into police.

He has been charged with causing death by criminal negligence, impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm. He was detained in custody.