Cher has cancelled her Winnipeg performance after postponing it in May.

On Thursday, concert promoter Live Nation said in a news release the cancellation was due to scheduling difficulties.

The American pop icon was initially set to perform her “Here We Go Again Tour” on May 21 at Bell MTS Place with Nile Rodgers and Chic.

But after the opening performances, the audience was told Cher had fallen ill and would not be taking the stage.

Later that night, Live Nation said Cher was unable to perform due to a “sudden short term illness” and that the concert would be postponed.

According to True North Sports and Entertainment, about 10,000 people were in attendance.

WATCH: Fans leave Bell MTS Place en masse after Cher postpones concert

Tickets bought online and over the phone will be refunded automatically.

Ticket holders that purchased in person are eligible for a refund at their point of purchase.