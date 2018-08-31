

CTV Winnipeg





A brand of chicken schnitzel has been recalled due to a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination less than a month after the company that produces it had to take other products off the shelf.

Pinty’s Delicious Foods Inc. is recalling its Pinty’s brand gluten free Italian Style Chicken Schnitzel. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning people not to eat the product and food service establishments not to serve it after test results triggered a recall.

The affected product is four kilograms, has a product code of 8172 and a UPC code of 10069094626371.

Anyone who believes they may have become sick from this product is advised to call a doctor. The CFIA said all recalled products should be thrown out or returned to where they were purchased.

According to the recall, though food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes might not look or smell spoiled, it can still cause sickness with symptoms that include vomiting, nausea, fever, aching muscles, headaches, neck stiffness. Pregnant women, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk. Although pregnant woman with the infection may experience mild symptoms, it can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or still birth. In severe cases of Listeria infection it can be fatal.

On Aug. 9, Pinty’s Delicious Foods recalled it’s Pinty’s brand Oven Roasted Chicken Breast Strips also due to possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation and said it will notify the public if other high-risk products are recalled.