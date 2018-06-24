

CTV Winnipeg





A 4-year-old boy is dead following a tractor accident in the RM of Tache, northwest of Lorette, Man.

St Pierre-Jolys RCMP said the incident happened on Saturday, June 23 around 3:35 p.m. at a residential property.

A 63-year-old woman was operating an acreage tractor and pulling a utility trailer loaded with a water tank.

The boy was in the trailer when it detached and rolled backwards into a ditch. He was rushed to hospital, but was pronounced dead.

The RCMP and Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating the incident.